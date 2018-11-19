Mandy Moore's Cat Died in Her Arms the Night Before Her Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:14 AM

Mandy Moore share some heartbreaking news with her fans on Monday.

The This Is Us star revealed that her rescue cat Madeline died on Saturday evening, just hours before Moore tied the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith. Moore, 34, and the Dawes singer, 33, married in an intimate ceremony at the couple's home on Sunday. But it sounds like it was a bittersweet weekend for the actress.

"This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and videos of her beloved cat. "Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken."

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

"She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn't a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue," Moore continued. "We're still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine," she went on to write. "She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better."

Mandy Moore's Second Chance: Inside Her Long, Winding Road to Happily Ever After

"Animals really are the ultimate teachers," Moore concluded her post. "Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest."

On Sunday, Moore and Goldsmith said "I do" in front of close pals Minka KellyWilmer ValderramaMilo VentimigliaChrissy Metz andSterling K. Brown.

An insider told E! News the look of the wedding was "very boho," which included "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers."

After the nuptials, guests then traveled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. 

