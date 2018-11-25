Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was on Ecstasy When She Made Her Sex Tape

"I got married on ecstasy," Kim casually admitted, referencing her short-lived first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. "I did ecstasy once and I got married, I did it again and I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen."



"You were high on ecstasy when you did the sex tape?!" Scott asked in shock.



"Absolutely!" Kim replied calmly. "Everyone knows it, like my jaw was shaking the whole time."



Did she really just say that?!



After the sex tape confession, Kim went on to tell Scott and Kendall about a wild night she had partying with Paris Hilton in Ibiza. "Kendall honestly has like no clue. I definitely went through a wild phase I would say in like my late teens," Kim said. "I'm not like that anymore."