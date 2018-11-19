EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Nasty Game of Telephone Comes to an End?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:00 AM

We need to talk about Shannon. Well, actually, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter need to talk about Shannon Beador.

In the below exclusive clip, Tamra and Gina meet for the first time since Tamra blew off Gina's birthday. The two have been on a rocky road, all thanks to Shannon and the various conversations everyone has had about or with her.

Gina gets teary talking about her birthday, the first one she celebrated in 11 years without her husband and takes Tamra to task over missing it. Tamra airs her side of the story as well, saying she feels like she never really opened up to people the way she did to Gina…only for Gina to talk to Shannon about what Tamra told her. It's a bad game of telephone that keeps going around and around. Thankfully, there's tape.

"Shannon is telling you blatant lies," Gina says.

"I don't know her as a liar," Tamra says.

"But her truth is a little skewed," Gina adds.

Gina defends herself and says she could've told Shannon even worse things Tamra said about her but didn't. Things are getting twisted in the game of telephone between these three.

"I'm not trying to cause a problem," Gina says. "That's the last thing I would try and do. It did, clearly, and I feel badly for that, but I'm more concerned that it caused a problem between you and I."

The two seem to clear it up…until the reunion, probably. See a preview of that above.

The finale of RHOC airs Monday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo and features a Femme Fatale party thrown by Emily Simpson. Meanwhile, Shannon has an adult conversation with her 16-year-old daughter, Shannon and Vicki Gunvalson debut their new looks and Kelly Dodd introduces a the women to a new man in her life.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

