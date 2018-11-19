As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up to become wife and husband, they also need to prepare for all the presents.

As is traditionally the case for any bride and groom, wedding registries help guests figure out what exactly they can gift the couple in celebration of their impending nuptials—and simultaneously stock up their new home.

With her own vows just around the corner, Chopra teamed up with Amazon to build a wedding registry guide with $14,131.86 worth of her favorite gift ideas.

"I'm very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I've selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours," she said in a statement. "I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart"!"