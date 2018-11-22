Scarlett Johansson's romance with Colin Jost has reached carefully dissect every ring she dares wear on her left hand levels of seriousness.

Such was the case when the couple of a year and a half made their second annual appearance at the American Museum of Natural History Gala last week. As the pair posed together at the same NYC event they used to debut their relationship last year, the actress chatted with People about her love of the institution's old gem room: "I know they are redoing it now, but I just have such vivid childhood memories of crawling around the carpeted floors and watching how gold is made for the millionth time."

But it was the black-and-gold gem on the fourth finger of her left hand that was pulling focus.

As it turns out, the art deco-style stunner was more of an accessory, less a statement of her intention to wed, but the fact that she could have committed to forever with the comedian is proof enough of how far she's come.