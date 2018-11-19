After weeks of shocking eliminations and questionable advances, the Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale is finally here. The competition wraps up on Monday, Nov. 19 with four couples still vying for the mirrorball trophy: Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess.

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro partner Cheryl Burke were sent home in a shocking double elimination during the semifinals. Di Pace and Burke were considered the front-runners of the competition. The Bachelorette's Joe Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson were also eliminated after weeks of low scores.

Below, check out our guide to the DWTS season 27 competition, including who we think is most likely to win. Plus, vote in the poll with your pick for winner.