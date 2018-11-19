Surprise! Mary Poppins Is Joining Your Family for Thanksgiving

EXCLUSIVE!

Mary Poppins Is Joining Your Family for Thanksgiving

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 6:00 AM

Well, isn't this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?

This Thanksgiving, a special edition of ABC's 20/20 will give fans an inside look at Mary Poppins Returns (in theaters Dec. 19). ABC News' Chris Connelly sits down for the first television interviews with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda—and only E! News has fans' exclusive sneak peek at Blunt recalling how she was entrusted to play "Disney's most prized possession."

Getting the casting call from director Rob Marshall was appropriately magical. "He was beautifully ceremonious about it," she remembers. "It felt like he was sort of proposing to me."

A sequel to the classic 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke (who returns in a new role), Mary Poppins Returns' all-star ensemble cast includes Joel Dawson, Pixie Davies, Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Nathanael Saleh, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and Ben Whishaw.

20/20's hourlong special also includes conversations with Marshall and other actors, as well as interviews with animator James Baxter, Disney historian Jeff Kurtti, costume designer Sandy Powell, composer Marc Shaiman, lyricist Scott Wittman and character designer James Woods. Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in the first Mary Poppins, will also make an appearance.

Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Thursday at 8 p.m.

