Ronnie also explained that he has matured since the episode was filmed. "Since than [sic] I've grown & wouldn't want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you'll see next week that I learned from mine," he continued. "I wouldn't never put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life."

The reality TV star concluded, "I want to lead my example for my daughter and how to be a real man and I need to lead how to be a good boyfriend/husband. I'm sorry."

Ronnie and Jen have engaged in some vicious social media spats over the past few months, but from the looks of it, Ronnie and Jen seem to be in a decent place now. They both have posted pictures with each other and with Ariana. Last month, however, their relationship took a bit of a nasty turn.

On Oct. 24, Ronnie shared a picture on his Instagram story of himself with a black eye. He captioned it, "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect."

Jen retorted in a private message to one user, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying." But there may have been a bit of a detente because a few days after the black eye picture surfaced, the two of them were spotted lounging on a yacht in Miami over Jen's birthday weekend.