Yes he can make quite the entrance.

On Saturday, former President Barack Obama surprised his wife Michelle Obama in Washington, D.C. at her book tour event for her new memoir, Becoming. Valerie Jarrett, who served as an adviser to President Obama, interviewed Michelle for the discussion.

At one moment in the event, cheers erupted when the 44th president walked onstage holding a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. The married couple embraced after Obama gave Jarrett a hug and remained by Michelle's side for some time.

According to CNN, Obama compared himself to another very famous married couple who also happen to be their friends: Jay-Z and Beyoncé. "This is like - you know when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert? ... Like, Crazy in Love?" he said. "It's the same thing. It's just a little sample to enhance the concert."

No, chivalry is not dead.