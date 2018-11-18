Kylie Jenner Tries to Teach Baby Stormi New Words in the Cutest Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 18, 2018 1:34 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jennerand Travis Scott's nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster is growing up so fast!

The child, the couple's first, has started to talk and the 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is keen on teaching her little girl two key words—the name of her almost $800 million company.

"Kylie...Cosmetics," Kylie says to the child, who is sitting on a bed while holding an eye makeup box, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Sunday.

It appears Stormi is still in the babbling phase, but she's a regular chatterbox and did manage to emit something that sounded like "dada."

"Da da," Travis commented. "I'm otw back momma."

Earlier on Sunday, Kylie posted a mirror selfie of her and Stormi, writing, "Ugh I love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart [heart emoji]."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though," Kylie said in October. "They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."

On Saturday, Kylie posted on her Instagram page cute photos of Travis holding a smiling Stormi backstage at his inaugural Astroworld Festival in Houston.

"Only the people around you really know how hard you work," she wrote. "I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We're so proud of you. We love you."

"I love u wifey," Travis commented.

 

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

