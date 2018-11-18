It's the ultimate Scrubs reunion!

A few members of the cast, namely BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison, have reunited privately over the years since the hit medical comedy series ended its nine-season run in 2010. On Saturday, all the main stars got together publicly for the first time since the finale, at the 2018 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.

The guests included Braff (J.D.), Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliott), John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso), Neil Flynn (Janitor), Judy Reyes (Carla) and Christa Miller (Jordan) as well as series creator Bill Lawrence.

So...what about a Scrubs reboot?

"I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]…it was the best time in my life," Lawrence said during a panel discussion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"If we ever do it, we'll do it as a short little movie or something else," he said. "I think the problem from me is I would just want to see where everyone is. I would want to see where their marriages are [as opposed to a huge event]."