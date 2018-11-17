Kanye West has donated $150,000 to the family of Jemel Roberson, a black security guard who was shot dead by a white policeman last weekend at a bar just outside of the rapper's hometown of Chicago, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old was apprehending a suspected gunman at the venue, where he worked, when the officer opened fire at him, according to a federal lawsuit filed by his mother, Beatrice Roberson. The shooting was the latest in a series of cases that have involved cops killing black men under questionable circumstances, which have in recent years fueled nationwide debates about racial injustice and police brutality.

On Friday, a user under the name of Kanye West made 10 donations of $15,000 each to a GoFundMe page Roberson's family created earlier this week, fulfilling 100 percent of its $150,000 goal. The sum of the donations has since doubled.