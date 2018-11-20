Cook Like Chrissy Teigen: See Her Top 5 Tips for Thanksgiving

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We're just days away from Thanksgiving!
As we all prepare to sit down for a meal with family and friends, we're bringing you some tips for your tasty holiday treats. Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite celebs who loves to share recipes with fans, including Thanksgiving dishes. It was just two years ago that the Lip Sync Battle co-host and Cravings author did a Q&A with her Twitter followers to help them prepare for the November holiday.
Want to see Teigen's best tips for cooking delicious Thanksgiving dishes? Take a look below to get all of the cooking help you need this holiday season!
1. You Don't Have to Roast or Boil Sweet Potatoes for Sweet Potato Mash: Teigen tweeted a helpful tip for making sweet potato mash, telling her fans, "You don't have to roast or boil sweet potatoes for sweet potato mash. Cut 1/4 inch thin and add sugar, butter and heavy cream. Cook on low for 45 mins, mash mash times."
When one Twitter user asked Teigen, "Is it dark brown sugar or light brown sugar you're adding?" Teigen replied, "It doesn't matter. Use what you have."
Noted!
2. Use Nilla Wafers When Making Banana Pudding for Dessert: "I love banana pudding," Teigen shared when asked her favorite Thanksgiving dessert other than pumpkin pie. "Like an old school, traditional one too with cream cheese, vanilla, condensed milk, like super, super whipped and delicious with Nilla Wafers. Use the Nilla, it's so good. They get all soft and mushy."
3. Make Turkey AND a Chicken: When asked her least favorite Thanksgiving dish, Teigen admitted it's the turkey. "I think the best turkey is equivalent to an OK chicken," she told her social media followers. "You know what I mean? Like it's just never gonna be as good. That's why I'm making four chickens and one turkey. A turkey's for the 'gram."
4. Ask Guests What Recipe They Like to Use: When a fan asked what cheeses Teigen was using for her mac and cheese, Teigen said that, for that particular Thanksgiving, they were doing her husband John Legend's version. She then asked him what cheese he liked to use in his mac and cheese. "Just cheddar and Monterey," Legend shared.
5. Don't Overdo Your Snacks: Teigen told InStyle last fall, "I really dislike when people have 3 o'clock Thanksgiving dinners. What is it about Thanksgiving that makes people eat at 3? So I try to have dinner at 7 or 8. The whole rest of the day is just little snacks. Don't overdo it on your snacks or else nobody will eat dinner."
Happy holidays and happy cooking!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!