Zoë Kravitz is celebrating the holidays in style, thanks to Tiffany & Co.

Today, the iconic jewelry brand announced its newest campaign, "Believe in Dreams," a ethereal short film that seems to take inspiration from Alice in Wonderland. The director of Beyoncé's Lemonade, Mark Romanek, shot the campaign in their flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York, but gave it a quirky and fantastical vibe using Tiffany Blue and white backdrops.

The cast, which stars Zoë and includes cameos from Naomi Campbell, Xiao Wen Ju, Karen Elson and Maye Musk, dons Tiffany Blue clothing and sits together in an "abstracted underground workshop world," where they create holiday magic.