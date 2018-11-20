Scott Disick to the rescue!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian turns to Kourtney Kardashian's ex for advice on how to navigate her awkwardness with Tristan Thompson.

"So I feel like Khloe is living a full double life," Kim relays to Scott. "She's in town and I just haven't seen her."

Apparently, since the NBA player has blocked Kim on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian has chosen to keep her sister and beau away from one another. "I just feel like Tristan's here and she's so nervous for him and I to see each other," Kanye West's wife continues. "I feel like I get into this protection mode, where I just like…"

Thankfully, Lord Disick is able to offer up some insight having experienced his own drama with the Kardashian-Jenners in the past.