Kim Porter's Cause of Death Revealed

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 12:32 PM
Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex and mother of three of his children, was found to have died from lobar pneumonia, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. The manner of death was certified as natural.
The model and actress was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, north of Los Angeles, in on Nov. 15. She was 47. Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play. On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.
A source told E! News that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia and had been seeing a doctor. According to emergency dispatch audio posted by TMZ, a 911 call was made about a patient in cardiac arrest.
Porter and Diddy were together for more than a decade until 2007 and shared a son, Christian, now 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. The rapper and producer also helped raise Porter's son Quincy Brown from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!. Porter and Diddy had remained friendly since their split as they continued to co-parent their children.
Diddy also has a 24-year-old son, Justin, and 12-year-old daughter Chance, from two previous relationships.
Porter's death drew public messages of condolence from celebrities such as Drake, 50 Cent and Missy Elliott.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?