Kim Porter's Cause of Death Revealed

Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex and mother of three of his children, was found to have died from lobar pneumonia, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. The manner of death was certified as natural.

The model and actress was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, north of Los Angeles, in on Nov. 15. She was 47. Police said at the time that they did not suspect foul play. On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

A source told E! News that Porter had been suffering from pneumonia and had been seeing a doctor. According to emergency dispatch audio posted by TMZ, a 911 call was made about a patient in cardiac arrest.