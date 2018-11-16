5 Fashion Brands Having Pre-Black Friday Sales Right Now

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 2:07 PM
If you like to save money, you're already gearing up for Black Friday.
It feels like with every passing year there are more and more amazing deals, but we're not complaining one bit. Not to overwhelm you but there's such a thing as pre-Black Friday sales and if you ask us, you should definitely be paying attention. We did a little digging (because that's what we do) and it turns out some of your favorite fashion destinations are already offering major deals as we speak. So if you can't wait 'til next week and you want to warm up your shopping muscles, keep scrolling!
The cool girl's online destination has long been a place we go for stellar gift giving. And since they're currently having up to 40% off right now, you might as well give yourself the gift of fall fashion. Don't you agree?
Our Pick: Mother The Cut Drifter Jacket,
$375, $225
Our Pick: Rebecca Taylor Plaid Jumpsuit,
$495, $297
Our Pick: Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Satchel,
$348 $243.60
If you thought Nordstrom's Big Fall Sale would make this list, you were so right. Get on it because right now you can get up to 40% through November 18.
Our Pick: Marc Fischer LTD Alinda' Over the Knee Boot,
$229.95 $159.90
Our Pick: Cole Haan Signature Wool Blend Twill Duffle Jacket with Faux Fur Trim,
$280, $186.90
Our Pick: Tory Burch Fleming Leather Crossbody Bag,
$458, $306.86
30% off knitwear? It's happening through Nov.19, so don't sit on it.
Our Pick: Mango Straight Pocketed Coat,
$129.99 $90.99
Our Pick: Mango Ribbed Soft Trousers,
$119.99 $83.99
Our Pick: Faux Fur Pocket Jacket,
$119.99 $83.99
If being the trendiest girl in the room is totally your vibe, you should know that you can get 40% off your first app order with the code: appy right this moment.
Our Pick: Missguided Brown Faux Fur Stripe Coat,
$105, $63
Our Pick: Missguided Rose Pink Fluffy Stripe Sleeve Sweater,
$37, $22.20
We go to H&M to restock the staples so when we found out you can get up to 60% off new sale styles, we thought we'd share.
Our Pick: H&M Mohair-Blend Sweater,
$59.99 $99
Our Pick: H&M Biker Jacket,
$39.99 $69.99
Our Pick: H&M Striped Jacket,
$29.99 $49.99
Hot tip: For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.
