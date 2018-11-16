5 Fashion Brands Having Pre-Black Friday Sales Right Now

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 2:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

If you like to save money, you're already gearing up for Black Friday.

It feels like with every passing year there are more and more amazing deals, but we're not complaining one bit. Not to overwhelm you but there's such a thing as pre-Black Friday sales and if you ask us, you should definitely be paying attention. We did a little digging (because that's what we do) and it turns out some of your favorite fashion destinations are already offering major deals as we speak. So if you can't wait 'til next week and you want to warm up your shopping muscles, keep scrolling!

SHOPBOP

The cool girl's online destination has long been a place we go for stellar gift giving. And since they're currently having up to 40% off right now, you might as well give yourself the gift of fall fashion. Don't you agree? 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: Mother The Cut Drifter Jacket, $375, $225

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: Rebecca Taylor Plaid Jumpsuit, $495, $297

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Satchel, $348 $243.60

 

NORDSTROM

If you thought Nordstrom's Big Fall Sale would make this list, you were so right. Get on it because right now you can get up to 40% through November 18. 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: Marc Fischer LTD Alinda' Over the Knee Boot, $229.95 $159.90

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Cole Haan Signature Wool Blend Twill Duffle Jacket with Faux Fur Trim, $280, $186.90 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: Tory Burch Fleming Leather Crossbody Bag, $458, $306.86 

 

MANGO

30% off knitwear? It's happening through Nov.19, so don't sit on it. 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Mango Straight Pocketed Coat, $129.99 $90.99

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Mango Ribbed Soft Trousers, $119.99 $83.99

 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Faux Fur Pocket Jacket, $119.99 $83.99

MISSGUIDED

If being the trendiest girl in the room is totally your vibe, you should know that you can get 40% off your first app order with the code: appy right this moment. 

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  Missguided Brown Faux Fur Stripe Coat, $105, $63

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: Missguided Rose Pink Fluffy Stripe Sleeve Sweater, $37, $22.20

 

H&M

We go to H&M to restock the staples so when we found out you can get up to 60% off new sale styles, we thought we'd share.  

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick: H&M Mohair-Blend Sweater, $59.99 $99

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  H&M Biker Jacket, $39.99 $69.99

Shopping: Pre Black Friday Sales

Our Pick:  H&M Striped Jacket, $29.99 $49.99

Hot tip: For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories , Style , Holidays , Black Friday
Latest News
Maren Morris, 2018 CMA Awards

Best Dressed at the 2018 CMA Awards: Maren Morris, Danielle Bradbery and More

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Stuns for Mom's Night Out and More Best Dressed Stars

Halsey, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Best Dressed at Latin Grammy Awards 2018: Halsey, Alejandra Espinoza and More

Clarissa Molina, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Latin Grammy Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Clarissa Molina, Halsey and More

Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Celeb Baby Bumps

ESC: Carrie Underwood, CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood's Best Looks

ESC: Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller's Wildly Epic Style Is Proof That Being Yourself Is More Than Enough

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.