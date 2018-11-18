The Walking Dead said goodbye to Lauren Cohan without much fanfare in episode five of season nine, and in episode seven, the AMC show finally addressed what happened to her character Maggie. Sort of.

In "Stradivarius," The Walking Dead finally returned to the Hilltop community for the first time since the six-year time jump that occurred at the end of episode five. Jesus (Tom Payne) is now in charge. Maggie, it seems, is alive and well, just not at the Hilltop (or Alexandria for that matter). In the episode, viewers learned she sent Jesus a letter and said she's happy. Jesus isn't using her office, maintaining her absence from the Hilltop is just temporary.