From Alan Harper to…Lex Luthor?! Jon Cryer, who recently popped up on Will & Grace, is TV's new Lex Luthor. Warner Bros. announced Cryer will recur on Supergirl as the iconic comic book villain. Look for him to make his first appearance in season four, episode 15.

"We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor," Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a joint statement. "Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We're beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family."