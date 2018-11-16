Lauren Burnham Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 11:14 AM

As if Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's lives couldn't get more exciting...

The engaged Bachelor couple, who are expecting their first child, recently headed to Las Vegas. On Thursday, Burnham celebrated at a bachelorette party inside a suite at the Venetian.

One room was dedicated to Burnham and contained pink balloons that spelled out "Bride to Be." Pink glitter adorned tabletops and engagement ring-shaped balloons were displayed at the entrance.

"It's so beautiful," Burnham wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a video.

Earlier in the day, she posted on Instagram that she was getting ready for her bachelorette party.

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

Lauren Burnham, Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Lauren Burnham

Another room was decorated for Luyendyk. It contained a table adorned with cigars, poker chips, snacks and liquor bottles.

"Thanks for the welcome gift @venetianvegas!" he wrote. "Let's get this party started!"

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Las Vegas, Instagram

Instagram / Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Luyendyk and Burnham got engaged early this year. He had chosen her as the runner-up of season 22 of the dating show, then reconnected with her after breaking up with winner Becca Kufrin.

Earlier this week, Luyendyk and Burnham shocked fans when they announced they were expecting their first child.

The two plan on marrying in January.

