Ru wouldn't release new music until 2004's Red Hot, around the same time he and Visage nearly returned to the radio. That show fell apart before it began, but Ru was ready for a return. And when World of Wonder hired Tom Campbell as its head of development in 2006, he was ready to ask the important questions. Namely, "Why aren't we doing something with RuPaul?"

"When I came back to show business, I was doing it for different reasons—color and music and love and laughter and beauty and dancing and creativity. All of those reasons why I get out of bed in the morning," Ru explained. "I was very close to not coming back, to saying I want to do something else. But when I finally did come back, I was inspired."

"Ru had said, 'I'll do anything but a competition elimination show.' So we spent three or four days coming up with a loosely scripted show, like Strangers With Candy," Campbell explained. "And Ru goes, 'This is great, but you know what? We should do a reality competition show.'" He landed on the "drag racing" play on words than eventually sold Ru on the concept, but had trouble getting any mainstream networks to bite.

Enter: Logo.

The young LGBTQ-centric network had only been in existence since 2005 and were willing to take a chance, but even they were hesitant on putting drag on the air at first. "Drag had been pitched around a bit prior, but as soon as you have RuPaul in that conversation, it changes it, because you actually get the magnitude of it," Pam Post, SVP of programming, admitted. "Somebody who had had international success, really, is the only person who could be the cornerstone of a franchise like that."