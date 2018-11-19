by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 7:00 AM
Kim Kardashian isn't quite ready to forgive Tristan Thompson.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss reveals she has unfollowed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend following his cheating scandal.
"She's like, 'Please I don't want you guys to fight,'" the mother of three reveals to Kourtney Kardashian. "I'm like, 'I unfollowed him and I'm just letting you know.'"
In order to further her point, Kanye West's wife declares she will not follow "any boyfriend or anything" because it's "so awkward" when she has to unfollow them. It appears the NBA star didn't take the social media snub well as Kim then notices that Tristan has blocked her online.
"He blocked me! What a f--king loser," Kim retorts. "Literally, what a f--king loser."
Unsurprisingly, North West's mom gives her sister a ring to get to the bottom of the Instagram drama. Clearly offended by the social media move, the 38-year-old declares "it's on."
E!
"Oh no! Please don't do the 'it's on,'" Khloe begs over the phone. "What does that mean?"
"It just means when I see him, I'm going to spit on him," Keeks quips. "Whatever, I'll save it all for him. I won't stress you out."
However, Khloe doesn't want to be kept in the dark as she needs to know "how long" to keep Kim and Tristan separated. While Kim promises she can "coexist" with Tristan, Khloe has her doubts.
"Yeah, I don't think we can actually," the Kardashian-West matriarch concludes.
Watch the awkward moment play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
See the Emotional Moment Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to True Thompson With Tristan and Her Family By Her Side
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Did Some "Not So Mature Things" After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?