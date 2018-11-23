Get ready to raise a glass, twerk it out and party in the U.S.A., because it's Miley Cyrus' birthday!

The iconic singer is officially 26 years old today and it's time to celebrate. We can't stop, and frankly we won't stop, toasting Cyrus on her birthday and neither should you.

The Tennessee native has given us a lot to celebrate during her two-plus decades worth of work in the entertainment industry. She's been Hannah Montana, killed it as a Disney Channel star, acted in romantic comedies and sang her heart out for years.

Her albums have been teen-based pop, country soul, edgy rock, and outrageous Bangerz that we won't soon forget.

One thing's for sure, the birthday girl knows how to bring the fun and keep it coming, so we've rounded up our favorite music videos throughout her career to honor her today, and every other day for that matter.