"And I think that's just the best way to deal with it," Cheryl continued. "Otherwise you get hung up on what...there's no point in that, you don't want to sit in the past, gotta keep moving forward."

It was just four months ago that Cheryl and Liam Payne announced their split. "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Liam, who shares a son, Bear, 1, with Cheryl, wrote on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

The news came after months of speculation that the couple was ready to call it quits.