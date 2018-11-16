Life-Size without "Be a Star"? Perish the thought. Of course Life-Size 2 will feature the iconic song from the original movie! But with a twist. After all, it is 2018, nearly 20 years after the original movie came out. In the preview below, star Tyra Banks reveals the new trap music version of "Be a Star."

The "Be a Star 2" music video is funky (with a trap music vibe), there's rapping and it features Banks, obviously. In the music video for the remix, Banks' living doll Eve changes outfits many, many, many times. Like, too many times to count. You can see some of the Life-Size 2 fashions in the gallery below.

Can you count all the outfits she dons in the video? Honestly, it's hard.