Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson.

E! News can confirm that the Hollywood actress is engaged to Saturday Night Live star and Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost after two years together. The news comes one day after the famous sketch show ended its 44th season.

According to Washington Post, they don't have a date set just yet for their wedding.

Ever since E! News learned that the couple was dating back in July 2017, the pair has tried to keep their romance on the down-low. However, it was hard to hide their love for one another as they walked the red carpet together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and were all smiles.

But as pop culture fans know, it's hard to hide your happiness when you're living under the Hollywood spotlight.

"Scarlett says he is different than many of the men she has been with," one source previously shared with E! News. "She is pretty picky who she goes out with even if it's just dating. They share many similarities together."