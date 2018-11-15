Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
What's happening in Vegas is not staying in Vegas tonight.
The Latin Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet has officially started, bringing Latin music heavyhitters to the award show. In a city where "go big or go home" is one of the many mottos, celebrities like J Balvin, Halsey, Alejandra Espinoza and Clarissa Molina are bringing epic fashion to the red carpet. We're talking feathers, sequins, bright hues and all of the eye-catching trends that are making an impact on the red carpet this season.
Case in point: Clarissa's beautiful blue gown, featuring a geometric design with sequins on the bodice and feathers along skirt of the mermaid silhouette.
Check out the best looks of the night below!
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Halsey
The singer is dripping in jewelry, wearing a sheer, ruched dress with draped beading.
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
IZA
The Brazilian pop singer opts for a hot pink, off-shoulder gown with a train for an epic red carpet style.
David Becker/Getty Images
Alejandra Espinoza
The star brings a whimsical style to the red carpet in a black floor-length gown with an colorful design, featuring butterflies.
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Bianca Blanco
This sequined sensation brought elegance and drama to the red carpet.
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Clarissa Molina
The Dominican-American model wore a stunning pale blue gown that featured beading and feathers.
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Doralys
The beauty blogger was radiant in a gold dress with a plunging neckline and beautiful textured up-do.
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
WIlson Cruz
The Star Trek: Discovery actor shined bright in a gold jacket with black satin lapels and a black button-up shirt, pants and shoes.
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Yarissa
The star combined the feminine appeal of florals and pastel pink with the sultry effect of sheer fabrics on the red carpet.
David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Nathalia Castellon
The actress is ravishing in red, wearing a red gown with a high slit and cutouts along the side.