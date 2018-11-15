What's happening in Vegas is not staying in Vegas tonight.

The Latin Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet has officially started, bringing Latin music heavyhitters to the award show. In a city where "go big or go home" is one of the many mottos, celebrities like J Balvin, Halsey, Alejandra Espinoza and Clarissa Molina are bringing epic fashion to the red carpet. We're talking feathers, sequins, bright hues and all of the eye-catching trends that are making an impact on the red carpet this season.

Case in point: Clarissa's beautiful blue gown, featuring a geometric design with sequins on the bodice and feathers along skirt of the mermaid silhouette.