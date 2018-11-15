Ashley Graham's Love Story Leaves Gwyneth Paltrow in Tears

When she decided to leave him, Graham explains to Paltrow, she finally found her worth.

"I knew that I was a stronger woman for breaking up with him, and in feeling stronger for breaking up with him I was like, 'What is it that I need to do to change myself so I don't get back into that situation?'" Graham shares on the episode. "And in that 'aha' moment, I was like, my problem is I keep giving it up too soon, I keep having sex too soon with these guys."

After realizing this, Graham made the decision that she's not going to have sex again until she's married. She then went on to share that her mom made her go to church after a "little issue with some tequila" which led to her showing up at her agency "a little drunk."

"My mom said, 'rehab or church,' and I was like, 'I'm not an alcoholic, so I'll just go to church,'" Graham recalls.

She later found herself volunteering at church one Sunday as an "elevator lady." Graham explains to Paltrow that while she was volunteering two men came in and one guy said to the other guy, "If you don't talk to her I am."