Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

Avengers Unite! It's Time to Wish Scarlett Johansson a Happy Birthday & Take a Look at Her Best Roles

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 8:00 AM

The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth

Walt Disney Studios

If Thanksgiving wasn't enough of a reason to rejoice, we're also celebrating Scarlett Johansson's 34th birthday today!

The New York City native has been wowing us on the big screen since the ‘90s, so we thought her birthday was the perfect excuse to revisit some of her most iconic roles.

Of course, we would have loved to share a Thanksgiving feast, or birthday cake, with the Marvel star, but we think remembering every time she brought her A-game to the big screen is a pretty great consolation prize.

In fact, we can't get enough of watching Johansson play Black Window in the Marvel universe from Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Infinity War and we are already counting down the days until we get to see the character's highly-anticipated solo film, which is currently in pre-production.

As you stuff yourself full of turkey and pie today, we have a big Thanksgiving task for you to take on...if you're ready.

Check out all of Johansson's best roles below in honor of her birthday and then pick your favorite.

Scarlett Johansson's Best Looks

We know that you have a lot on your mind—AKA turkey, gravy and all the trimmings—but make sure to cast your vote below before it's too late.

We want to see which of Johansson's films is at the top of your list and what better way to do that than to vote in our easy poll? Trust us, you can handle this task...even if you are a little stuffed with tasty Thanksgiving foods while doing so.

Also, don't forget to wish Johansson a happy birthday before the day is done, because she deserves to feel all the love from her fans today!

Ghost World, Scarlett Johansson, Thora Birch

United Artists

Ghost World

The 2001 black comedy follows two teenagers who try to help a lonely, middle-aged man find love. The film has since become a cult classic.

Lost In Translation, Scalett Johansson

Focus Features

Lost in Translation

Bill Murray plays an aging actor who befriends and eventually falls in love with Scarlett Johansson's character Charlotte when they both stay at the same Tokyo hotel.

Match Point, Scarlett Johansson

DreamWorks Pictures

Match Point

Johansson worked with Woody Allenfor the 2005 psychological thriller about a wealthy man who enters into a dangerous affair. The role was originally given to Kate Winslet, but after she dropped out a week before filming began the part was rewritten for an American actress and given to Johansson.

Scoop, Scarlett Johansson

Focus Features

Scoop

Director Allen tailored the role of Sondra Pransky to Johansson, who the director believed had an underutilized "funny" quality to her while working on their previous film Match Point.

The Black Dahlia, Scarlett Johansson

Universal Pictures

The Black Dahlia

Based on the true story of the murder of Elizabeth Short, this neo-noir crime film features the New York City native as the girlfriend of the lead detective in the murder case.

The Prestige, Scarlett Johansson

Warner Bros.

The Prestige

Christopher Nolan directed this mystery thriller about rival stage magicians in 19th century London. The director says that he wanted to cast Johansson in the role of Hugh Jackman's character's lover immediately, and thankfully, she loved the part.

The Nanny Diaries, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans

The Weinstein Company

The Nanny Diaries

Before they were both members of the Avengers, Johansson and Chris Evans played two New Yorkers entering into a relationship. In this romantic comedy, the actress plays a nanny working for a elite Manhattan family.

The Other Boelyn Girl, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman

Columbia Pictures

The Other Boleyn Girl

This historical drama centers around aristocrats Anne and Mary Boelyn, both of whom had highly publicized relationships with King Henry VII.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Scarlett Johansson

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

The blonde actress is in a love triangle in this 2008 film directed by Allen. She starred alongside Penelope Cruz, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her part.

The Spirit, Scarlett Johansson

Lions Gate Entertainment

The Spirit

This unique neo-noir superhero film had actually been in development since the 1970s, finally being made in 2008. Johansson played a femme fatale scientist.

He's Just Not That Into You, Scarlett Johansson

New Line Cinema

He's Just Not That Into You

The actress played a yoga teacher with aspirations of becoming a singer in this romantic comedy with an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore.

Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios

Iron Man 2

Johansson began playing her Marvel character in the second installment of the Iron Man series. She plays powerful superhero Black Widow, a member of the Avengers.

We Bought a Zoo, Scarlett Johansson

20th Century Fox

We Bought a Zoo

The 33-year-old actress plays a zookeeper in this 2011 family drama which follows a recently widowed father (Matt Damon) as he tries to move on from his wife's death while running a zoo.

The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth

Walt Disney Studios

The Avengers

In perhaps her biggest role yet, Johansson suited up as the Black Widow in this 2012 film. She says the physical training for the part was harder than any of her other films. The superhero film went on to gross over $1.5 billion dollars, the third-highest grossing movie of all time.

Lucy, Scarlett Johansson

Universal Pictures

Lucy

The veteran actress plays the titular character in this 2014 science fiction thriller film about a woman who is able to access 100% of her brain, gaining special abilities. The movie was a box-office hit, grossing 11 times more than it's $40 million budget.

Sing

Sing

The BAFTA winner voiced Ash, a rocker porcupine in the animated flick. The film was so successful that a sequel is set to be released in Dec. 2020.

Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson

Paramount Pictures

Ghost in the Shell

The 2017 film was based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name. The casting of Johansson as a Japanese character caused wide-spread controversy and accusations of white-washing.

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow in the 2018 Marvel film as the Avengers and their allies face off against the powerful Thanos whose goal is to end the entire universe.

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles
Which of Scarlett Johansson's roles is the one you love most?
