Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

Walt Disney Studios
by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 8:00 AM
Walt Disney Studios
If Thanksgiving wasn't enough of a reason to rejoice, we're also celebrating Scarlett Johansson's 34th birthday today!
The New York City native has been wowing us on the big screen since the ‘90s, so we thought her birthday was the perfect excuse to revisit some of her most iconic roles.
Of course, we would have loved to share a Thanksgiving feast, or birthday cake, with the Marvel star, but we think remembering every time she brought her A-game to the big screen is a pretty great consolation prize.
In fact, we can't get enough of watching Johansson play Black Window in the Marvel universe from Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Infinity War and we are already counting down the days until we get to see the character's highly-anticipated solo film, which is currently in pre-production.
As you stuff yourself full of turkey and pie today, we have a big Thanksgiving task for you to take on...if you're ready.
Check out all of Johansson's best roles below in honor of her birthday and then pick your favorite.
We know that you have a lot on your mind—AKA turkey, gravy and all the trimmings—but make sure to cast your vote below before it's too late.
We want to see which of Johansson's films is at the top of your list and what better way to do that than to vote in our easy poll? Trust us, you can handle this task...even if you are a little stuffed with tasty Thanksgiving foods while doing so.
Also, don't forget to wish Johansson a happy birthday before the day is done, because she deserves to feel all the love from her fans today!
United Artists
The 2001 black comedy follows two teenagers who try to help a lonely, middle-aged man find love. The film has since become a cult classic.
Focus Features
Bill Murray plays an aging actor who befriends and eventually falls in love with Scarlett Johansson's character Charlotte when they both stay at the same Tokyo hotel.
DreamWorks Pictures
Johansson worked with Woody Allenfor the 2005 psychological thriller about a wealthy man who enters into a dangerous affair. The role was originally given to Kate Winslet, but after she dropped out a week before filming began the part was rewritten for an American actress and given to Johansson.
Article continues below
Focus Features
Director Allen tailored the role of Sondra Pransky to Johansson, who the director believed had an underutilized "funny" quality to her while working on their previous film Match Point.
Universal Pictures
Based on the true story of the murder of Elizabeth Short, this neo-noir crime film features the New York City native as the girlfriend of the lead detective in the murder case.
Warner Bros.
Christopher Nolan directed this mystery thriller about rival stage magicians in 19th century London. The director says that he wanted to cast Johansson in the role of Hugh Jackman's character's lover immediately, and thankfully, she loved the part.
Article continues below
The Weinstein Company
Before they were both members of the Avengers, Johansson and Chris Evans played two New Yorkers entering into a relationship. In this romantic comedy, the actress plays a nanny working for a elite Manhattan family.
Columbia Pictures
This historical drama centers around aristocrats Anne and Mary Boelyn, both of whom had highly publicized relationships with King Henry VII.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
The blonde actress is in a love triangle in this 2008 film directed by Allen. She starred alongside Penelope Cruz, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her part.
Article continues below
Lions Gate Entertainment
This unique neo-noir superhero film had actually been in development since the 1970s, finally being made in 2008. Johansson played a femme fatale scientist.
New Line Cinema
The actress played a yoga teacher with aspirations of becoming a singer in this romantic comedy with an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck and Drew Barrymore.
Marvel Studios
Johansson began playing her Marvel character in the second installment of the Iron Man series. She plays powerful superhero Black Widow, a member of the Avengers.
Article continues below
20th Century Fox
The 33-year-old actress plays a zookeeper in this 2011 family drama which follows a recently widowed father (Matt Damon) as he tries to move on from his wife's death while running a zoo.
Walt Disney Studios
In perhaps her biggest role yet, Johansson suited up as the Black Widow in this 2012 film. She says the physical training for the part was harder than any of her other films. The superhero film went on to gross over $1.5 billion dollars, the third-highest grossing movie of all time.
Universal Pictures
The veteran actress plays the titular character in this 2014 science fiction thriller film about a woman who is able to access 100% of her brain, gaining special abilities. The movie was a box-office hit, grossing 11 times more than it's $40 million budget.
Article continues below
The BAFTA winner voiced Ash, a rocker porcupine in the animated flick. The film was so successful that a sequel is set to be released in Dec. 2020.
Paramount Pictures
The 2017 film was based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name. The casting of Johansson as a Japanese character caused wide-spread controversy and accusations of white-washing.
Marvel Studios
Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow in the 2018 Marvel film as the Avengers and their allies face off against the powerful Thanos whose goal is to end the entire universe.
Article continues below
Have a Party for One With Carly Rae Jepsen & Celebrate Her Birthday by Voting for Her Best Music Video
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?