The One Thing Sarah Paulson Stole From the American Horror Story: Apocalypse Set Will Warm Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS: Apocalypse

YouTube

Sarah Paulson has a soft spot in her heart for a certain witch. The American Horror Story: Apocalypse star and director took to Instagram to reveal the one item she took home from the FX series. No, it wasn't anything having to do with one of her three directors, nor did it relate to her time in the director's chair. Warning, AHS: Apocalypse finale spoilers follow!

The end of AHS: Apocalypse featured the AHS: Coven witches, led by Paulson's Cordelia Goode, successful at resetting the clock. Mallory (Billie Lourd) went back in time and killed Michael (Cody Fern) during his weakened state while he still lived with Constance (Jessica Lange). This undid the nuclear apocalypse that took place in the first episode. And because there was no apocalypse, Cordelia never got desperate enough to bring Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) back to life. So, Myrtle's death, which occurred at the end of American Horror Story: Coven, stayed in place.

Photos

Meet the Main American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast

The end of the series featured Cordelia introducing Mallory to Myrtle via a portrait. Paulson snatched that portrait right off the wall and took it home with her after they finished filming. "The one thing I stole from the set...(literally shot the scene, took it off the wall and put it in my car) it's now hanging in my house," Paulson wrote on Instagram. "Dearest Myrtle Snow, Cordelia's guiding light and true north...I ❤️ Frances Conroy with my whole heart. I will miss Cordelia, but will remember her every time I see this."

Read

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finale Kind Of Saves the World

This was Paulson's second time playing the Supreme witch Cordelia. She originated the character in American Horror Story: Coven, the show's third season. AHS: Apocalypse was the long-awaited crossover season between Coven and AHS: Murder House, the first season.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through season 10 on FX.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Paulson , American Horror Story , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dogs, Netflix's Dogs

Your Guide to Netflix's Dogs

Ex on the Beach Season 2

Farrah Abraham's Return to MTV Includes Lots of Other Reality Stars and Looks Messy as Hell

Toni Braxton Says She Will Be Married Before the End of 2018

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Poster Won't Let You Forget His Virginity

Lisa Vanderpump Leaving "RHOBH": Everything We Know

Dirty John, Connie Britton

The Wait Is Over: The Dirty John Premiere Is Here

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump's Last Season of RHOBH: Everything We Know

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.