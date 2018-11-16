Get ready for the holiday battle to officially begin.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the TV networks are getting ready to ramp up the roll-out of their original Christmas programming. While some have already started airing their TV movies, others are waiting until Thanksgiving Day to fully get into the Christmas spirit.

Each year, Christmas lovers can count on old reliables like the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime to gift them with more original movies than actual gifts they'll find under their tree on Christmas morning, but a major new player is getting ready to disrupt their holiday cheer this season: Netflix.

Yes, after starting with the revitalization of the rom-com genre and slowly entering the prestige awards-caliber game, the streaming giant has its sights set on the Christmas original movie market, but Hallmark and Lifetime aren't going to go down without a fight. And you thought Westeros was a tough place to rule.