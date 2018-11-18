The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!

Little True Thompson is on her way and her early arrival has Khloe Kardashian's family rushing to Cleveland to be by KoKo's side on tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I'm really praying that we make it there in time. Khloe is in active labor so we're cutting it really close," big sister Kourtney Kardashian revealed to the camera.

After touching down in Ohio, the family rushed to the hospital with Khloe's doctor in tow where they were greeted by Tristan Thompson and a few of his close friends.

"I am so relieved that we made it and that we'll be able to help Khloe through this delivery like, thank God," Kim Kardashian gushed.

But the family's arrival didn't come without any tension.

In an attempt to stay positive, Tristan and Kim exchanged a hug, but not before the KKW Beauty boss playfully threatened to cut the Cleveland Cavaliers player.