by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 9:37 AM
Dirty John, the podcast and story that gripped the country is about to do just that when it becomes a Bravo series premiering Sunday, Nov. 25. However, you don't have to wait to see the first episode.
The premiere of the limited series starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana is now streaming free on YouTube. Based on the articles and true crime podcast by Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, the series tells the story Debra Newell (Britton) and John Meehan (Eric Bana). She thought she met her knight in shining armor. And then everything changed as the secrets, denial and manipulation came to light. But it wasn't just a soured romance, the entire family became entangled in John's dangerous web of lies.
As you'll see in the series, the new romance quickly causes friction among Debra's family, including with daughters Terra (Julia Garner) and Veronica (Juno Temple). The girls then take it on themselves to look into John and his sordid past. The cast also includes Fargo and Designing Women veteran Jean Smart as Debra's mother Arlane Hart, Fear the Walking Dead's Kevin Zegers as Toby and Gilmore Girls and Better Call Saul veteran Keiko Agena as Nancy.
Alexandra Cunningham of Desperate Housewives fame serves as executive producer and writer along with executive producers Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen, Chris Argentieri, Britton, Bana and Jeffrey Reiner. Reiner also directed four episodes.
Dirty John premieres Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
