As the old saying goes, "no pain, no gain."

James Corden certainly felt the burn on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show when he joined Mark Wahlberg for a 4:00 a.m. workout.

To get a sense of the actor's busy lifestyle, Corden attempted to follow a daily schedule Wahlberg posted to Instagram, which included a 2:30 a.m. wakeup call and a 2:45 a.m. prayer session before hitting his home gym.

"According to Mark Wahlberg's Instagram schedule, he's praying right now—and so am I," the late-night host said. "I'm praying that he cancels."

By 3:36 a.m., Corden started making his way to the Wahlberg residence. When he got there, the Ted star was ready to go and asked the host if he found the stillness of the morning nice and peaceful.

"I was more peaceful when I was flat out asleep," Corden replied. "I was completely peaceful."

While The Fighter lead admitted the workout was "going to suck," he reassured Corden that he would feel great and be ready to attack the day after a post-workout shake and turkey burger.

"I'm going to go back to bed," Corden said. "Yes! Of course I am. It's the middle of the night."