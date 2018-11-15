by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 7:34 AM
Surprise!
Garth Brooks performed his new song "Stronger Than Me" at the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, which marked the first time not only fans got to hear the track, but also his wife of almost 13 years and fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.
"I need like a Kleenex endorsement and waterproof mascara, apparently," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner on the red carpet before the award ceremony. "Everybody he's played it for has cried, and I have not heard it. And I think probably most people think, 'Oh, she's probably heard it. I have not heard it, so I'm a little nervous."
"I'm excited, I'm nervous from everything and just hope the song hits her the way it hit me," Brooks told E! News. "'Cause the first time I heard it, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is a song I've been looking for my whole time with her, so I hope she feels the same."
Both Brooks, 56, and Yearwood, 54, got emotional during his performance. Yearwood was seen watching her husband from the audience and blowing him a kiss.
John Shearer/WireImage
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Support an Overwhelmed Khloe Days After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?