Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's unborn baby has a message for his or her fans: "Hi from the womb, see you guys soon!"

That's right—the Bachelor couple's first child might not be here yet, but the little one is already addressing his or her followers...on Instagram. The excited parents-to-be wasted no time and set up an account for the youngster, which is already up and running. In case you were curious, baby Luyendyk is the size of a fig.

"Hey world," the account's first post reads. "Turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I'm the size of a fig, imagine that! I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet. All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here's a pic of her."

The post featured a snap of the reality star standing to the side in a sports bra and leggings with the beginnings of a baby bump peeking through.