Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Unborn Child Already Has Instagram

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 5:55 AM

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's unborn baby has a message for his or her fans: "Hi from the womb, see you guys soon!"

That's right—the Bachelor couple's first child might not be here yet, but the little one is already addressing his or her followers...on Instagram. The excited parents-to-be wasted no time and set up an account for the youngster, which is already up and running. In case you were curious, baby Luyendyk is the size of a fig. 

"Hey world," the account's first post reads. "Turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I'm the size of a fig, imagine that! I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet. All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here's a pic of her."

The post featured a snap of the reality star standing to the side in a sports bra and leggings with the beginnings of a baby bump peeking through. 

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

It was just a day ago that the couple, who found love on the hit ABC franchise, announced they were expecting. In an interview with Us Weekly, the mama-to-be said she "kind of had a feeling" she might be pregnant, so she had a friend bring a pregnancy test over to her house. "Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes," Burnham recalled. "He was like, 'You're pregnant!'"

Wanting to be extra sure, she took six more tests. "They were all positive," the former Bachelor told the magazine. "We weren't trying, but we are so excited. It's going to be a whole new chapter in our lives."

And if you're interested in following along that next chapter, there's always baby Luyendyk's Insta. 

Congratulations you two!

