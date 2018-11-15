Bhad Bhabie Throws a Drink in Iggy Azalea's Face at Cardi B's Party

Azalea wasn't done, though, as she continued to share her side of the story in a series of tweets. "Imagine me scrambling around on the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I'm grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself. #YouNotSpecial Anything else from her mouth is ignored - it's too preschool for me," she wrote. "Anyway I'll let y'all know about the 2.7 million dollar distribution deal i came back to LA to sign later this week. I have big girl things to do - Gotta go!" After someone mentioned what Bregoli said on Instagram, she replied, "I literally was standing there taking pictures wide open no security. Felt water thrown on my wig. Turned around and saw all these people scuffling and screaming - I thought there was a fight in that section. I was confused as f--k about what was going on. Then some fat girl started yelling and my friend raven jumped over a sofa and was tryna fight that fat girl. I saw some red hair and saw it was the Dr Phil girl. I couldn't hear a thing she said it's a club and she was far. Then I stood there and was like 'Nah I'm not leaving from right here until she is removed.' The security escorted her out. She logged on to the gram from the parking lot I guess to claim her clout for what I don't know. I stayed and enjoyed the night."

After another user warned Azalea was she would likely be criticized for calling a woman "fat," the 28-year-old rapper said, "Why? She was. I didn't say ugly I said fat." Continuing her story, she said, "Then later I walked right past the *larger woman without noticing. Again NO security. Once I had walked past she started yelling at raven...who was a few ppl back me following behind. Not sure why she wasn't actually doing s--t tho since she's so hard. Just talk and water."

The "Switch" rapper then mocked Bregoli's status, as the controversial teenage rapper has yet to cross over into the mainstream. "I just saw an ass crack wiggling around on a sofa screaming loudly and thought to myself *no thankyou!* I don't know who this person is. Lol. Imagine!" she wrote. "Anyway kids, that's the scoop! It was pretty f--king lame if you ask me. The party was fun & I really felt the hook to icy girl deep in my soul after all that. Lmao. Night for real," she wrote. But Azalea still wasn't done, tweeting, "I just wanna know if sis is grounded now or - ?"