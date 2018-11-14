Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Do Date Night at the 2018 CMA Awards

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidmanare doing date night in a big way.

The Australia natives attended the 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night. Nicole wore a bold and beautiful black dress with tulle, and had her blonde locks pulled back in a casual updo. She finished off the look with a classic red lip and silver earrings.

Her main man opted for a more casual look by sporting a plaid sports jacket and a button-up t-shirt.

The two were seen mingling with fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, as well as actresses Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Rita Wilson.

And when Keith jumped on the stage to perform "Never Comin' Down," Nicole stood up to sing and dance along to the festive song.