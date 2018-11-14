Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Do Date Night at the 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidmanare doing date night in a big way.
The Australia natives attended the 52nd Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night. Nicole wore a bold and beautiful black dress with tulle, and had her blonde locks pulled back in a casual updo. She finished off the look with a classic red lip and silver earrings.
Her main man opted for a more casual look by sporting a plaid sports jacket and a button-up t-shirt.
The two were seen mingling with fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, as well as actresses Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Rita Wilson.
And when Keith jumped on the stage to perform "Never Comin' Down," Nicole stood up to sing and dance along to the festive song.
John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
The famous pair recently teamed up for a touching rendition of Keith's hit song "Female," in honor of International Day of the Girl, a United Nations initiative that works to increase awareness of inequality faced by young women around the world.
Fans were shocked to hear the singing skills of the actress in the adorable video.
Maybe other CMA Award attendees could hear Nicole's excellent singing voice when she jammed out to her hubby's song!
At the end of the show, Urban was honored with one of the top awards of the night: Entertainer of the Year.
After Lionel Richie announced Urban's name—he was in a strong lineup with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan—the married couple embraced for a long time. Kidman kissed his cheek, hugged him and said, "I love you." The "Never Comin Down" artist and Kidman were visibly emotional. They both wiped away tears as he went onstage to accept the award.
Urban continued to cry while walking up the steps to accept the award and throughout his speech.
In his acceptance, Urban thanked Kidman and their family for all of their support. "Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," he said. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."
While Urban spoke holding his trophy, the Destroyer star gleamed and wiped away happy tears and clapped.
"I wish my dad was alive to see this, but I think he's watching over me tonight," Urban concluded his speech. "I just feel very, very blessed, very grateful that I get to do what I do and thank you to all of you for coming out. God bless country music. God bless you all. Thank you."
These two never cease to make the rest of the world gush over their loving relationship. When Urban was nominated for a 2018 People's Choice Award, Kidman told E! News why fans should vote for him. "Because, he's the loveliest, kindest man in the world. That's why you should vote for him," she said at the time. "He's also insanely talented." Talk about couple goals!
Kidman doesn't just support her husband from the audience. In August, she and Reese Witherspoon surprised fans onstage at Urban's Nashville concert and had a mini Big Little Lies reunion right there.
Check out the full list of CMA winners here.
Congrats, Keith!
