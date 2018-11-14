Carrie Underwood Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 at CMA Awards

Well, the cat's out of the bag!

Carrie Underwood accidentally let it slip that she is having a "Willie" while co-hosting the 52nd Annual CMA Awards on Wednedsay night. Her good friend and fellow country crooner Brad Paisley managed to learn the sex of the baby by pressing Carrie for the deets on live TV.

"Seriously, Carrie, give me a baby hint," he insisted. Then, after rattling off a list of potential boy or girl names, Carrie exasperatedly said, "Oh, my gosh, Willie, it's a Willie!"

"Carrie blew it! Trending worldwide! Way bigger than when I did it, and worse," Brad joked.

And it's good Carrie was the one with the loose lips this time around, since the last time she was pregnant he accidentally revealed the sex of the baby. Brad asked Carrie, "Hey, you remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?"

During their opening monologue, Brad even joked that Carrie's husband Mike Fisher may not be the daddy. He asked, "Mike, we're all rooting for you, buddy. What's your gut feeling, here, Carrie? "