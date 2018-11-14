Tonight's 2018 CMA Awards is dedicated to a few very special fans.

As this evening's live broadcast kicked off, Garth Brooks appeared on stage with an important message for viewers at home.

"I'm Garth brooks, and on behalf of our country music community, I want to say that tonight's show is lovingly dedicated to the 12 individuals who we lost far too soon just a week ago tonight at the Borderline in Thousand Oaks, Calif.," he explained. "Tonight, let's celebrate their lives."

He continued, "Let the music unite us with love in their enduring memory. So please, join me now in a moment of silence."

Soon after, Garth took off his cowboy hat as the camera panned to the Bridgestone Arena audience.