CMA Awards 2018 Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet: Kellie Pickler, Cassadee Pope and More

Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 5:00 PM

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

On the red carpet of the CMA Awards 2018, some celebrities went against the grain with bold looks and new trends.

Of course, the red carpet is the perfect place to demonstrate your personal taste and fashion prowess. But, in order to be bold, you have to take a risk. Today, in Nashville, celebrities signed up for the challenge, bringing interesting garments that make you take a second look.

Case in point: Kellie Pickler's golden dress. While the hue has been on trend this season, the star brought the mermaid skirt and one-shoulder silhouette back to the red carpet. It's a form-fitting gown that spurring conversation. Is it a hit or a miss?

Photos

Best Dressed at the 2018 CMA Awards: Maren Morris, Danielle Bradbury and More

You decide! Check out the riskiest looks of the night below!

Stephanie Quayle, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Stephanie Quayle

The singer rocked a bright, red patterned gown with an interesting neckline, then added a blue belt.

Meghan Linsey, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Linsey

The singer took a big risk contrasting her bright orange hair with an equally bright embroidered blue pant suit.

Cassadee Pope, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Cassadee Pope

The singer made a serious case for deep plunging neck lines in this heavily embroidered metallic gown.

Kellie Pickler, 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler

The singer went against the grain with a form-fitting gown with a one-shoulder silhouette.

RaeLynn, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

RaeLynn

This black pencil gown features a pearly white sash cascades from the singer's shoulder.

Sharna Burgess, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess

From the plunging neck line to the thigh-high slit, the dancer brought a risky look to the red carpet.

