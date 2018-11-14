See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music stars made the red carpet their runway at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, TN on Wednesday night.

At Wednesday night's annual show, all of Nashville's famous duos showed up in fabulous style to strut across the red carpet just before they sat back to enjoy the show hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. For the 11th year in a row, the powerhouse singers are all prepared for the 52nd annual show, which is hosted at the Bridgestone Arena in the heart of the Music City.

Among the many popular duos in attendance were newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, who made their grand entrance with their show-stopping and bright ensembles. The country music singers are nearing their first wedding anniversary which will take place on Dec. 2. 

And all eyes were on the new couple on the scene: The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell and country crooner Chris Lane. The pair made their first red carpet appearance together on Tuesday night at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards. 

Photos

2018 CMA Awards: See All of the Red Carpet Couples

To see all the dashing looks these couples sported on the CMAs red carpet, check out the gallery below!

Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Olivia, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tyler & Hayley Hubbard

Baby's first red carpet! The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife are accompanied by their daughter Olivia.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

Carrie beams in a floral accented gown, with her hubby next to her, just months after announcing their second pregnancy.

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae

In what marks their first red carpet event since tying the knot, Kane and Katelyn prove they still got that newlywed glow!

Article continues below

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

At Wednesday night's show, Garth is set to reveal an emotional song dedicated to his wife of over ten years. 

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr

Jason stands proudly beside Brittany, who absolutely glows in her yellow gown as she cradled her baby bump.

Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

The 2018 CMA Awards is exactly Luke and Caroline's kind of night! 

Article continues below

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

Kelsea is the belle of the ball in her pink gown, with Morgan perfectly complimenting Kelsea's ensemble in a black suit and tie.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

Maren and her singer husband prove all that glitters is gold on the red carpet for the 52nd annual event in Nashville.

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor contestant and country singer make their romance red carpet official when they walked together in striking outfits.

Article continues below

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, 2018 CMA Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray

After officially announcing their relationship in July, the singer-songwriters make their red carpet debut as a couple in matching black ensembles, with Carly wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Gabi Dugal, Scotty McCreery, 2018 CMA Awards

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal

The American Idol seasn 10 winner and his wife walk the red carpet after their wedding this summer, which happened to be shared in his music video for "This Is It."

Cody Johnson, 2018 CMA Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Cody & Brandi Johnson

The couple gets seriously glam for the main event. 

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 CMA Awards , Couples , Red Carpet , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Florida Georgia Line Showcase Their Wives in New Music Video

Jessie J, Jenna Dewan

Let's Talk About How Jenna Dewan Responded to Those Jessie J Look-Alike Claims

Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Infertility at Concert With Channing Tatum

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

New Couple Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Already Getting Cute on Instagram

Are Channing Tatum and Jessie J Instagram Official?

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Makes Her the Happiest She's Ever Been

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.