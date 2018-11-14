Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and More A-Listers Stepping Up for California Wildfire Relief Efforts

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 4:32 PM

Hollywood is doing their part to assist those impacted by the deadly wildfires scorching California. 

In fact, several stars including Miley CyrusGerard ButlerCamille GrammerRobin Thicke and Neil Young lost their homes in the Woolsey fire that swept through Malibu and the surrounding Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Other celebrities like Caitlyn JennerJessica SimpsonOrlando BloomAlyssa Milano were forced to evacuate as the flames crept dangerously close to their residences. 

As it stands, an estimated 50 fatalities have been reported as a result of the Woolsey fire and Camp fire in Butte County. Neither, in addition to the Hill fire, are completely contained. 

Amidst the destruction, these and many other celebrities have donated their time, energy and finances to the ongoing wildfire relief efforts. Just last night, Lady Gaga paid another visit to a Red Cross shelter with several stacks of pizza boxes, coffee and gift cards for those community members displaced by the fires. 

To see how other A-listers are stepping up to the plate and to find out how you can get involved, keep scrolling. 

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

After evacuating her Malibu home, the pop singer and A Star Is Born actress lent a helping hand by volunteering multiple times at local evacuation centers. In addition to delivering a heartfelt speech to her fellow evacuees, Gaga brought pizza, coffee and gift cards to those in need. 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

The couple pledged $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts in light of losing their beloved Malibu residence. "Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," Miley's rep shared in a statement to E! News. 

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Kardashian-Jenner Family

As the deadly flames in Calabasas threatened the E! reality stars' mansions, Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKourtney KardashianKendall Jenner and Kris Jenner shared an emotional tribute to the firefighters and first responders onstage at the People's Choice Awards. Khloe also documented delivering supplies to authorities in her hometown on social media. 

Guy Fieri, Stagecoach 2018

Guy Fieri

The Food Network star helped lift spirits in Butte County by serving up a home-cooked meal to the firefighters and law enforcement fighting the Northern California blaze. 

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen DeGeneres

The talk show host joined forces with Walmart to donate $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. 

Matthew Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Rob Lowe, The Tonight Show

Rob Lowe

The Parks and Recreation star's young sons, Matt and John Lowe, donated their time and energy to the cause by assisting in evacuations. 

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the actress announced her decision to donate $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County to help provide care for animals evacuated in the California wildfires.

Dave Grohl, The Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl

The Foo Fighter rocker showed his appreciation by delivering meals from his very own Backbeat Barbecue to hungry firefighters. 

People wishing to pitch in can visit the LAFD Foundation website or donate to these organizations supported by Miley and other stars: Airbnbthe California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fundthe California Fire FoundationDirect Reliefthe Entertainment Industry Foundation's Fire Relief Fundthe Red Cross and the United Way's Disaster Relief Fund.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

