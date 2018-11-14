EXCLUSIVE!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Jasmine Sanders Reveals Her Diet and Fitness Routine

  • By
    &

by Amanda Williams & Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 2:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jasmine Sanders

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for amfAR

Jasmine Sanders is officially a member of the Sports Illustrated family!

It was recently announced that the 27-year-old model, also known as "Golden Barbie," has joined the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class. Now, the Instagram sensation is opening up about the rookie honor, sharing her diet and fitness routine and revealing what her reaction was to the exciting news.

"Among the whirlwind of emotions, surprised was definitely the first one!" Sanders tells E! News exclusively. "I couldn't believe that it finally happened and all I could do was cry and call my parents!"

"For decades SI has showcased strong and confident women whose beauty radiates from the inside out," she shares with us. "It's such a blessing to work so hard and be part of their amazing family."

Read

Olivia Culpo Goes Nude for Empowering Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot on the Season Finale of Model Squad

ESC: Vanity Fair, Jasmine Sanders

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue

As for how she prepares to be a SI model, Sanders tells E! News, "Trying to stick with a healthy diet and exercise routine is the best way to be prepared. Sticking with a routine allows for an 'always ready' mentality so when the time comes I won't be stressed out trying to make drastic changes. The routine also helps me stay focused and maintain a clear state of mind."

Sanders adds, "It's also great that Sports Illustrated encourages women to truly be themselves instead of pressuring them to an unrealistic goal."

When it comes to her fitness routine, Sanders works out with her trainer Kirk Myers at Dogpound in New York City.

"And I try to eat very clean on a regular basis, but I definitely like to try new and fun dishes during my travels," she tells us. "When I'm traveling I like to do my hotel workouts either in my room or the hotel gym. I travel with a jump rope and resistance bands to make sure I'm always getting my workout."

She also adds, "Depending on the part of my body that is the focus of the shoot or event, I like to tailor my workouts to target those areas."

Being in the spotlight, Sanders has a lot of young fans looking up to her. So what advice does she have for them?

"I like to tell women and girls to make themselves a priority," Sanders shares with E! News. "No matter what life throws at you, you have to make sure that you take care of yourself. Self-care and self-love are so important when chasing your dreams."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports Illustrated , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Danielle Bradbery, 2018 CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

All the Signs "Stranger Things" Is Coming to an End

Becca Tilley, Tanya Rad

Scrubbing In's Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad Make a Sweet Post-PCAs Acceptance Speech for Their Pop Podcast Win

Jessie J, Jenna Dewan

Let's Talk About How Jenna Dewan Responded to Those Jessie J Look-Alike Claims

G-Eazy

Meet the Woman G-Eazy Is Dating After Halsey

Travis Scott, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Travis Scott Is Living His ''Life Goal'' on Tour With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles 70th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Go Glam for Prince Charles' Star-Studded 70th Birthday Bash

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.