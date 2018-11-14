Veronica Mars Cast Reunites: See What They All Look Like Now

The gang's all back together in Neptune.

Two months since Kristen Bell confirmed Veronica Mars is returning for an eight-episode revival on Hulu in 2019, the stars of the upcoming reboot have officially reunited. Such was confirmed by the show's creator Rob Thomas, who posted a group photo of the show's famous faces all together again for a table read.

"This is some indication of who is in episode 1," Thomas wrote. "It doesn't mean your fave doesn't come in later."