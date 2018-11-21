Which Thanksgiving food is best?

Oh, Thanksgiving...AKA the day we all happily stuff our faces with delicious food.

It's so easy to get excited over all the incredible options of mouthwatering morsels available on the big day.

Just think of the stuffing, the potatoes, the veggies, the pies, and of course, the turkey.

But with so many delicious dishes whipped up each year, everyone has become very divided over which festive food is actually the best one.

Trust us, the opinions are passionate ones!

Some people feels as though the main dish—that beautiful golden turkey—is the rightful star of the show.

Others believe it's actually the sides that steal the spotlight, and diving deep into which one reigns superior always sparks quite a heated debate.

Then there are the folks who fully embrace the expression "save the best for last," citing dessert as the highlight of the evening.