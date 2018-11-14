New Couple Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Already Getting Cute on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 11:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Lane may have found a take back home girl!

E! News can confirm the country music singer is dating The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell.

The duo attended the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville Tuesday night where they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Lauren wore a Maria Lucia Hohan dress for the date night while Chris opted for a suit without the tie. 

Chris' rep added that the relationship is brand new and they are enjoying spending time together.

Perhaps there were plenty of social media clues that these two were becoming more than just friends. Earlier this week, Lauren took to Instagram Stories and revealed she was watching Chris' performance at Rock Bottom Brewery in Nashville.

"35 [Degrees], " she wrote with video of his gig. "Imma watch from in here."

Photos

Meet the Next Generation of Country Music Couples

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

Instagram

And when Lauren posted a photo from the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, Chris wrote "Peace, Love & Shawn Mendez" in the comments section. Lauren would reply, "Why was this not my caption."

While fans wait to see if the couple will attend the 2018 CMA Awards tonight, both stars remain busy in their respective careers.

Chris has several tour dates lined up for the rest of the year including a spring tour with Dan + Shay. As for Lauren, the Bachelor Nation member remains focused on her travel and style blog.

And in a sweet twist to this new love story, Chris was previously asked if he would appear as The Bachelor on ABC's hit series. His answer may surprise you.

"Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would," he previously shared with Taste of Country. "I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls."

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the romance news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Reality TV , The Bachelor , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Infertility at Concert With Channing Tatum

Are Channing Tatum and Jessie J Instagram Official?

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Camila Cabello, Marie Claire

Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Makes Her the Happiest She's Ever Been

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

LOL! Kim Kardashian Jokingly Threatens to Cut Tristan Thompson in Khloe Kardashian's Delivery Room

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Bollywood A-Listers Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Get Married in Lavish Ceremony

ESC: Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

How Chip and Joanna Gaines Continue to Renovate Their Unbelievably Successful Empire

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.